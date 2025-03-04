MILFORD – The economic future of Milford is taking shape as state and local leaders broke ground today on the Milford Corporate Center, a long-anticipated project set to bring new business and job opportunities to the area.
Located at the intersection of Route 14 and Route 15, the nearly 180-acre site will be transformed into a hub for commercial development, with plans for up to 27 parcels.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta says the project is a major milestone for the city’s future.
“You know, there's a few times in the time I've lived in Milford, all my life, that really are pivotal to our future, and today is that day,” Culotta said. “This is a site that's going to have 27 new buildings on it with up to 1,300 jobs, we anticipate, you know, along with 2 million square feet of commercial space.”
The nearly $18 million investment is being funded through a combination of state and local sources. But the corporate center won’t just be a business hub—it will also include walking trails, green spaces, a new water tower, and upgraded road infrastructure aimed at supporting both companies and the local community.
While the center will be in Milford, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer says its impact will extend across the state, setting a precedent for sustainable and strategic development.
“We're going to continue to look for opportunities not just to grow job opportunities for Delaware but making sure that we're employing smart growth and environmental sustainability as our communities grow,” Meyer said.