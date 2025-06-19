MILFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, the Milford community gathered at Bicentennial Park for a day of music, food, fellowship, and fun to celebrate Juneteenth.
It was the event's third year. Juneteenth originated in Texas, marking a pivotal moment in U.S. history when the last enslaved Black Americans were freed in 1865.
Organizer Darron Johnson-Wilson says Thursday's celebration highlighted the history of the holiday with speakers and poets and brought exposure to Black businesses and non-profits in Milford.
"As a race, African-Americans and Black Americans, we support other cultures every day," says Johnson-Wilson. "This is for everyone. This isn't just for Black people. This is for all cultures to come learn about our culture."
Johnson-Wilson hopes to expand the event in the future and eventually bring larger performances to the community.