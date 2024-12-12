MILFORD, DE - The owner of a chiropractic clinic in Milford has pleaded guilty of defrauding insurance companies out of over $600,000.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, Pierre Charles Moise, 57, of Apopka, FL, owned and ran the Wellness Health Center in Milford. Between 2019 and 2022, prosecutors say Moise paid patients who had been in recent car accidents to attend his chiropractic clinic whether they needed the treatment or not. Moise then submitted reimbursement claims to insurance companies who were required to pay under Delaware’s no-fault Personal Injury Protection law, according to prosecutors. In all, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Moise received over $630,000 through the fraud scheme.
On Tuesday, December 10, Moise pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to making a false statement relating to health care matters. He faces a maximum of five years in prison. Sentencing will be set for a later date by a federal District Court judge.
“Moise defrauded insurance companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by taking advantage of Delaware’s PIP laws,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said. “Those laws are designed to help put injured individuals back on their feet, not to enrich criminal actors. My office is committed to prosecuting individuals who engage in such criminal schemes that hurt all Delawareans by increasing insurance costs for everyone.”
Prosecutors say the FBI Baltimore Field Office’s Wilmington Resident Agency conducted the investigation with assistance from the Delaware Department of Insurance Fraud Prevention Bureau.