MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections.
The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28.
Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a safety issue.
"I don't go to WaWa anymore and I DoorDash at night and now I don't stop I just go right home," said Moore. "They approach me from behind and it's scary especially at 10 o'clock at night."
Councilman F. Todd Culotta said the homeless encampment in town, also known as Tent City, may be worsening the issue.
"We want to give a hand up not a hand out," said Culotta. "We want to support people that really need it but we also don't want to enable them and I think there is some of that going on."
Nonprofit groups such as Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, play a big role in helping homeless people meet their basic needs. The organization provides meals and showers.
Milford's Vice Mayor, Jason James Sr., said more needs to be done.
"Success would be not just to provide food on a daily basis or a place to clean yourself," said James. "It's very important but how do you become self supported with permanent shelter and a permanent job."
Currently, Milford does not have any laws against loitering. The city is considering following in the footsteps of Seaford, and enacting an anti-loitering ordinance. The ordinance is meant to prevent excessive panhandling that community members may consider harassment.
City Council will hold more workshops in the coming weeks to explore options and find resolutions.