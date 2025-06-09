MILFORD, DE -- Milford's city council is expected to discuss and vote on a proposed red-light camera program at June 9th's council meeting. The program, led by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), would monitor intersections for red-light violations.
A study done by DelDOT identified three intersections in the area as 'high-crash risks' with a significant amount of red-light violations. If the program is approved by the city council, the following intersections would have red-light cameras, according to city leaders:
- Route 113 and Route 14, which had 129 violations in a 16-hour period.
- Route 14 and Washington Street, which had 50 violations in a 16-hour period. However, that portion of the proposal may be placed on hold due to an ongoing traffic study.
- Route 113 and Airport Road, which had 62 violations in a 16-hour period.
"It was kind of staggering to look at the data and see how many violations actually occur on a daily basis," Mark Whitfield, Milford's City Manager, told WBOC.
City leaders said project funding would be done through the state. Whitfield said violations and fines would be distributed through Milford's police department. The city manager stated that the city and DelDOT would have a cost-sharing agreement regarding the revenue earned from the project. Whitfield said extra revenue earned from the fines could be used for city improvements.
"The city of Newark and the city of Dover have gotten revenue from their programs in the six-figure area," Whitfield said. "I don't know whether we'll see that or not, but any revenue we do receive has to be used in a manner that either improves intersection safety, or education, or police and emergency services."
According to Whitfield, roadway safety is a top priority for city leaders.
"With the statistics they showed us and the improvements at the intersections they gave us, the fatalities went down to almost zero. That's our goal," Whitfield said.
Annie Tenpas owns Studio You, which sits at the intersection of Route 14 and Washington St. Tenpas said she has never seen any issues.
"But, if there is a need for it, then absolutely to keep us safe."
During DelDOT's study period, Tenpas said they installed a temporary camera right outside her business that covered her sign. She said she hopes that will not be an issue if the project is approved.
"I would hope it would be a little more permanent. The one they had was chained to an already eyesore of a telephone pole," Tenpas said. "We are trying to do business, and we want our storefronts to look nice. Having something chained to part of your business is not ideal."
DelDOT officials said, that if approved, there is no timeline for camera installation yet. That timeline will be based on funding allocation and contractor availability.