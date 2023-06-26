MILFORD, Del.- City council opened the floor for public comment on downtown streetscape upgrades following debate among council members over the proposed plan.
The proposal was presented to Milford City Council on June 12, but was not voted on due to clear disagreements about certain aspects.
Councilman Todd Culotta said one hot topic was whether SW Front St. should remain a two way street or return to a one way as it once was.
"We made that a two-way street. It was always a one-way street, and the streetscape proposal suggests it would continue to be a one-way, but I think people like it as a two-way."
Culotta believes having an open forum is necessary.
"We can all sit here and argue about it as council people, but we represent the public. Let's hear from them and see what they have to say," he said. "At the end of the day, it's their tax dollars that are paying for this."
Milford neighbors shared concerns about a potential roundabout being put on Walnut and SW Front Street.
"I just hope they make improvements, if it's for the better than okay but some of the ideas like a roundabout I don't know if that is going to work," shared Matt McNaught of Milford.
McNaught and his wife Hailey said they aren't happy with other recent downtown street changes implemented by DelDOT.
"It's just a little confusing now and more chaotic," they said.
Sara Bluhm, Milford Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator, said the streetscape proposal includes several upgrades that can help revitalize the downtown area. Including bike paths, reconfiguring parking areas and widening sidewalks.
Council ultimately voted to approve the streetscape proposal on Monday night 6-2, choosing to keep SW Front St. as a two way street.
According to Bluhm, the city will now seek out engineering contracts to move forward with the project.