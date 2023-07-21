MILFORD, Del.- Two people have been arrested following a multiple-week drug investigation in Milford.
Milford Police say they searched a home on Winword Boulevard on July 13th which led to the arrest of Major S. Foster, 24, of Milford, and Alayjia Diaz, 23, of Dover.
Investigators reportedly found heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Foster was charged with:
- Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
He was taken to Justice of the Peace Court #2 where bail was set at $11,400 secured. Foster was committed to SCI.
Diaz was charged with:
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Diaz was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.
Both are scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing later in July.