MILFORD, De. - The city of Milford has released unofficial results after Saturday's elections for Mayor and Council.
In the mayoral race, current Councilman Todd Culota has won over incumbent Mayor Arthur "Archie" Campbell. Culotta received 706 votes, while Campbell received 606 votes.
In the Ward One council race, there was a tie between the two candidates. Mike Boyle and Madula Kalesis both received exactly 224 votes. The city says a special election is planned in the next 30 days.
In the second ward, Lori Connor won with 226 votes, with Nadia Zychal garnering 194 votes.
In the third ward, Michael Stewart beat Danny Perez with 147 votes to 93 votes.
And in the fourth ward, Katrina Wilson won with 104 votes, while Phillip Ruiz got 74 votes.
Duly elected candidates will be sworn in at the 7 p.m. council meeting on Monday, May 6.