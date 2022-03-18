MILFORD, Del.- Authorities have ruled accidental a Thursday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Milford.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the home’s alarm system of a fire at the home located on the 200 block of Wisteria Drive, in the Country Lake development of Milford.
The Carlisle Fire Company of Milford responded to the alarm and arrived with heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story dwelling. Assistance was requested from several neighboring fire companies to help extinguish the fire. The fire was placed under control by the fire department shortly after 11 a.m.
Deputy state fire marshals responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Deputies determined the fire was accidental in nature and originated in the first floor dining room. The cause of the fire was determined to be a failure of a laptop computer charging system and components.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Two dog inside the home were removed during the fire by firefighters and treated on-scene by EMS crews, but succumbed to their smoke-related injuries.
Damages are estimated at more than $200,000. The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the home’s occupants.