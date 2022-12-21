MILFORD, Del.- Homeless people living at an encampment known as "tent city" are being forced to leave. The new landowner has plans for development starting on Jan. 15.
Tent city can be found off East Masten Circle in Milford and nearly 50 homeless individuals seek shelter there every night.
The property has been on sale for three years, and was purchased earlier this month. The new landowner plans to put warehouses there.
Many homeless folks are scrambling to find somewhere else to go including Sherry King who has lived there since August.
King said she has no idea what her next step will be.
"It does hurt you know especially coming around Christmas time too I mean the holidays are hard enough in general let alone you having to worry about packing your stuff up and trying to find a different place to go," said King.
Martha Gery represents the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless (MAH). She hopes to find a short term solution to get these people through the winter.
"Maybe the local hotels will work with us and give us a reduced rate," said Gery. "It's not a long term solution for sure but if we can just get through these cold months or even just a month."
King said everyone living in tent city has their own story.
"Not all of us are drug addicts and thieves and criminals and all of that," she said. "Anybody is a heartbeat, a natural disaster, an injury or a health issue away from being in the same position."
Gery said the issue of homelessness reaches far beyond Milford.
"It is a city and state problem and truly the city and state need to come up with a solution for the people in their community and their constituents," she said.
"The homeless are part of this community and they are hurting and we are talking 40-50 people that are just in tent city and there are other homeless in the area as well."
Milford's Vice Mayor, Jason L. James Sr., said he expects the topic of tent city to be on the next council agenda.
MAH asks that anyone with the means to help, does so. For more information about what you can do visit: https://milfordadvocacyforthehomeless.org/