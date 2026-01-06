MILFORD, DE- Just days into 2026, Milford city leaders are putting economic growth at the forefront. Several projects are already underway, with the Milford Corporate Center as one of the city’s main focuses. Officials say expanding economic development is crucial to shaping Milford’s future.
One of Milford's primary focuses in its economic development push is the Milford Corporate Center. Currently under construction, phase one of the center broke ground in March 2025 and is expected to be finished by early summer.
Mayor Todd Culotta said the city is building on last year's momentum as it works to attract businesses and create local jobs.
"2026 is going to be a real pivotal year for Milford. We've made a lot of inroads and efforts to expand our economic development, mainly through our corporate center."
Culotta added that, when completed, the Corporate Center could create hundreds of jobs and new opportunities for the area, making it a central part of the city's economic development efforts this year.
"Good job creation creates good taxpaying citizens, people that want to live here, work here, you know, and have themselves entertained here. And that starts with economic development."
Lauren Swain, Milford Economic Development director, said the project will benefit many areas of the city while helping it keep pace with rapid growth.
"Economic development is a full circle here. It's our programming, our parks and rec, our community, our downtown, our corporate center. It's making people feel comfortable to be able to live here and work here."
City leaders also say the Corporate Center benefits not only southern Delaware but also the surrounding areas and major cities, thanks to Milford's central location.
"We're really accessible to everything on the Peninsula. From a distribution standpoint, we can cover points north up to Philadelphia and Baltimore, and points south down to Virginia Beach. We're really excited to be able to feed those cities, and take advantage of that economic activity right here."
Along with the Corporate Center, the city plans to review zoning and land-use rules to increase housing supply and improve affordability. Officials also plan to update the comprehensive plan, starting in spring 2026, with public input, and are seeking a five-year extension of the Downtown Development District.
City leaders say many are hopeful 2026 will be a year of growth and continued economic development in Milford.