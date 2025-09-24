MILTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 20-year-old Milford man after they say he crashed a stolen motorcycle in Milton earlier this week.
Police say they were called to Isaacs Road north of Milton-Ellendale Highway on Sept. 22 at about 3:15 p.m. on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, investigators say a Suzuki GSX-600L was driving north on Isaacs Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road.
According to police, the motorcycle’s rider, Shymier Olden, of Milford, was driving aggressively, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, and speeding. Olden was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say a computer check revealed the Suzuki had been reported stolen in 2023. After being released from the hospital, Olden was arrested and charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1,500 (Felony)
-Aggressive Driving
-Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed
-Overtaking/Passing on the Right
-Failure to Have Required Insurance
-Other Traffic Violations