SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - State Police say they arrested a man for his 6th felony DUI after a crash in Lincoln.
Delaware State Police arrested 59-year-old David Gillespie, of Milford. Troopers say on May 5 around 2 p.m., Gillespie crashed into a mailbox and a utility pole on Cedar Creek Road, near Heritage Road, in Lincoln. State Police say Gillespie walked away from the crash and was found by troopers walking on Cedar Creek Road.
Troopers say Gillespie was given a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Authorities say Gillespie had 5 prior DUI-related convictions. Gillespie was not hurt in the crash, according to State Police.
Gillespie was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,402 cash bond.
- 6th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Breach of Conditions of Bond (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Multiple Traffic Offenses