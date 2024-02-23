MILFORD, DE– The Milford Police Department arrested 27-year-old Kyle Comstock for driving under the influence (DUI) following a vehicle pursuit Saturday.
Officers say they observed a gray pickup truck traveling westbound on Milford Harrington Hwy in the area of Williamsville Rd around 11:52 p.m. on Feb. 17. The truck reportedly swerved into the eastbound lane before police tried to initiate a traffic stop.
Police say the truck then sped off at a high rate of speed before coming to a stop on Milford Harrington Hwy in the area of Cams Fortune Way in Harrington.
Officers say they noticed signs of impairment upon making contact with the driver, identified as Comstock. Through a DUI investigation police say they determined Comstock was under the influence of alcohol.
During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found four unloaded firearms.
Comstock was transported to the Milford Police Department where he was charged with the following:
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence (4 counts)
Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
Other traffic offenses
Comstock was reportedly released on an unsecured bond while he awaits trial in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.