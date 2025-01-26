SUSSEX CO., DE - A Milford man was arrested for felony drug and multiple traffic offenses after a crash and attempting to avoid a traffic stop near Millsboro on Saturday. One person was injured in the crash.
On Saturday, January 25th, at approximately 6:05pm, a trooper from the Delaware State Police was on patrol and saw an Audi A8 traveling south on Mount Joy Road near Cannon Road with an equipment violation. State police say when the trooper turned their car around to pull the vehicle over, the Audi fled at a high rate of speed, and drove recklessly on Cannon Road, attempting to avoid the trooper.
When approaching the intersection at Cannon Road and Indian Mission Road, police say the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign, lost control, and traveled south on Indian Mission Road at a high rate of speed. At this same time, a Jaguar XK was traveling south on the same road. The front of the Audi hit the back of the Jaguar, according to police.
The driver of the Jaguar, an 86-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Audi, identified as 40-year-old Candido Felix Reynolds, of Milford, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. His car was searched following the crash and DSP say they found "approximately 29.14 grams of cocaine."
Candido Felix Reynolds was arrested and charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree
-Reckless Driving
-Multiple Traffic Violations
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 secured bond.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.