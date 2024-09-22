MILFORD, DE - The City of Milford Police Department report that a Sussex County man was arrested on murder charges Sunday afternoon.
The City of Milford Police Department report that on September 22nd at approximately 12:55pm, police were dispatched to North Church Street in the area of SW Front Street in Milford for "a 18-year-old male subject who was having mental health issues."
MPD say the male subject told officers he had killed someone. Through an investigation, police were prompted to respond to a residence in the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue in Milford, where they located a 50-year-old deceased female.
The 18-year-old, identified as Edouard Risch Oldens of Milford, was taken into custody. Risch Oldens was charged with one count of Murder First Degree and one count of Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of Felony.
Police state that Risch Oldens "had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 where bail was set at $680,000 cash bail only". He was turned over to the Delaware Department of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a Preliminary hearing, according to MPD.