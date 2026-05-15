MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man has been found guilty on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a 2024 incident in which prosecutors say he attacked a woman with a liquor bottle and knife.
As WBOC previously reported, police were called to Tull Way in Milford on Nov. 3, 2024 on reports of a stabbing. A woman was found critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital while the suspect, Derrick Legree, 37 at the time, reportedly fled to Philadelphia. Prosecutors say Legree repeatedly beat the victim before attacking her with a knife and a bottle.
Legree was later arrested and extradited back to Delaware.
On May 12, a Superior Court jury convicted Legree of first-degree attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, breach of conditions of bond during commitment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
“Our DOJ trial team and law enforcement partners did tremendous work in obtaining these guilty verdicts,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “It is nothing short of a miracle that the victim survived, and her bravery will help ensure that the defendant will never be able to hurt anyone again.”
Legree’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Sept. 10, 2026.