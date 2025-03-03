MILFORD, DE - A man suspected of an attempted murder in Milford back in November has been extradited back to Delaware.
According to authorities, police responded to Tull Way in Milford on Nov. 3, 2024, just before 10 p.m. on reports of a domestic-related stabbing. There, police say they found a female victim requiring first aid. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Milford Police asked for the community’s help in finding Derrick Legree, 37, who was wanted for attempted murder and other charges.
On Nov. 25, 2024, police say Legree was arrested in Philadelphia, PA.
On Feb. 28, 2025, police say Legree was extradited back to Delaware from Philadelphia, and formally charged:
- Attempted Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Legree had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 where he was committed to the Department of Correction on $622,000 cash bond as well as received an additional $25,000 cash bond for an active Violation of Probation. The court also issued no contact orders between Legree and the victims in this investigation.