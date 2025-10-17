MILFORD, DE- Major road closures are coming to Milford as the city moves forward with a new roundabout project at the intersection of Canterbury Road and Airport Road.
City officials say the project is needed to support future growth and ease traffic congestion in the area.
Jaramia Loflang, who frequently travels through the intersection, says the traffic can be overwhelming.
"I go to Delaware Tech. So any time I go there, I stop by here. And it is like a lot of traffic... a lot."
Christine Docherty, a Milford neighbor, says congestion has only worsened recently.
"There's more congestion because of growth and a lot more on Canterbury, which brings more congestion onto 15."
City leaders say traffic congestion and speeding are reasons the City of Milford is moving forward with the project, which will begin construction in the coming weeks.
Lauren Swain, with the City of Milford, says the project will help manage traffic related to the area's rapid growth and ongoing development, particularly from the Milford Corporate Center.
"It's going at the intersection of Canterbury and Airport — there will be a roundabout at the end of construction."
City officials say Airport Road, between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Canterbury Road, will be closed to all traffic starting Oct. 27 through March 6, 2026. Beginning November 24, Canterbury Road at the intersection with Airport Road will also close through March 6, 2026.
City officials say detours will be posted during construction, and access to local businesses and homes will be maintained in that part of Milford.
While some neighbors support the plan, others remain skeptical.
Loflang says he believes the roundabout is necessary to handle the expected increase in traffic from nearby development.
"It's a good idea for them to put the roundabout between Airport Road and Canterbury Road, because they're about to build that industrial park over there. So once they get finished building that, I know it's going to be like a lot of traffic."
Docherty, however, says she's not convinced it's the right solution.
"It will cause a lot of congestion and confusion amongst the people who live right around. I'm not crazy about roundabouts, and I don't really know if that's the answer."
Construction is expected to finish by March 2026, but the debate over the roundabout in Milford shows no signs of slowing.