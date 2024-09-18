MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted on gun and drug charges in Pennsylvania.
According to police, Milford authorities learned Dana Legrand 3rd, 19, of Milford, was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police. On September 13th at about 1:15 p.m., Milford police say they saw Legrand near Kings Highway and took him into custody.
Investigators say a search of Legrand revealed he was in possession of crack cocaine packaged for sale.
Milford Police have charged Legrand with Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Legrand was taken to the Department of Correction on $10,000 cash bail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.