MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a tow truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run collision last week.
Police say the collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on August 27th in the parking lot of Dentsply Sirona on Clarke Ave in Milford. According to authorities, a red tow truck entered the parking lot and collided with multiple oil ventilation pipes and parking signs before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on this truck or its owner is asked to contact police at 302-422-8081.