MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week.
According to police, the collision occurred on Tuesday, August 20th at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Rehoboth Blvd. and SE Front St. in Milford. The vehicle, what appears to be a gray Ford F-150 with temporary plates, was last seen driving north on S. Rehoboth Blvd. according to police.
The truck would have heavy front-end damage after the collision, investigators say.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or its owner is asked to contact authorities at 302-422-8081.