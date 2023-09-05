MILFORD, Del.- The future of Milford's Riverwalk path could depend on whether or not the city can afford to fix degrading concrete along the Mispillion River.
A group of investors purchased the city's old firehouse property, and as part of that plan developers are offering the city a piece of the land to connect two portions of the riverwalk.
Milford's Riverwalk has been in the works for nearly twenty years, but two missing segments in the walk continue to leave visitors confused.
"We were in the museum and the lady told us to do the riverwalk but she warned us it would be a long walk," shared Richard and Allyson Schoen who are visiting from out of state. "We got on at the start of the walk and a minute later we were at the end and said 'what's going on here?'"
In a city council meeting last week, developers proposed an easement to the city. They're willing to give up land for the riverwalk in hopes of receiving help from the city to address a degrading concrete bulkhead beneath the old firehouse.
"We would potentially get an easement to continue the riverwalk behind the building and then continue it out to the western side of Milford," explained Sara Bluhm, Milford Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator. "In exchange for that the city will try to get grant funding to replace the bulkhead."
Bluhm said there is already enough funding to hire a design consulting firm. However, once the firm provides a final quote, the decision will be in the hands of council.
"If the price matches the grant funding we can move forward but if the price comes back exorbitant then council will have to say yes or no," she said.
Bluhm said the city has applied for a DNREC matching grant, and has already secured funding from the state legislature.
Any work done along the Mispillion River must first be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Bluhm said it is unclear when the concrete bulkhead was originally installed, but believes it was likely before the old firehouse was built in the 1930's.