MILFORD, Del.- The Milford School District is on the brink of potentially altering its dress code policy.
This move comes in response to concerns raised by district parents regarding the current regulations, which many find overly restrictive.
A few showers this morning, then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 12, 2024 @ 10:03 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford School District is on the brink of potentially altering its dress code policy.
This move comes in response to concerns raised by district parents regarding the current regulations, which many find overly restrictive.
Initially introduced in 2013, the current dress code mandates collared shirts, solid color jeans or khakis, and closed-toe shoes for students. Some parents vividly recall the controversy surrounding its implementation. Robert Bogan reflected, "I remember they first brought it out, a lot of people were up in arms."
Last year, amidst continued opposition, some parents advocated for a complete repeal of the dress code. Instead, the district proposed revisions to address these concerns. Under the new draft, students would be allowed to wear T-shirts, sweatpants and for those above elementary school, flip-flops.
While most parents WBOC interviewed support the revisions, opinions vary on specific details. Pamela James emphasized the importance of consistent enforcement: "If the administration, the principals, the teachers enforce it and be consistent across the board, they would stick to the dress code."
However, one contentious issue remains the ban on graphics in the proposed policy. Robert Bogan expressed reservations: "It's really broad. If you wanted to break it down, you could specify no, you know, whatever kind of graphic."
In contrast, James supported the prohibition, arguing it would simplify interpretation, "They should not have graphics on their T-shirt because it could be taken in different ways," she said.
Certain restrictions remain unchanged in both policies, such as no hoods, sheer materials, or hats allowed in school. The Board of Education plans to discuss and potentially vote on the updated dress code policy during their upcoming meeting on Monday, July 15.
Video Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Local forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024. More weatherWBOC Morning Weather: July 12, 2024