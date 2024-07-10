dress code

Solid colored pants, jeans, leggings, joggers, sweatpants, shorts, capris, skorts, skirts (no slits), jumpers or dresses would be permitted under the updated policy. (Photo: WBOC) 

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford School District is on the brink of potentially altering its dress code policy.

This move comes in response to concerns raised by district parents regarding the current regulations, which many find overly restrictive.

Initially introduced in 2013, the current dress code mandates collared shirts, solid color jeans or khakis, and closed-toe shoes for students. Some parents vividly recall the controversy surrounding its implementation. Robert Bogan reflected, "I remember they first brought it out, a lot of people were up in arms."

Last year, amidst continued opposition, some parents advocated for a complete repeal of the dress code. Instead, the district proposed revisions to address these concerns. Under the new draft, students would be allowed to wear T-shirts, sweatpants and for those above elementary school, flip-flops.

While most parents WBOC interviewed support the revisions, opinions vary on specific details. Pamela James emphasized the importance of consistent enforcement: "If the administration, the principals, the teachers enforce it and be consistent across the board, they would stick to the dress code."

However, one contentious issue remains the ban on graphics in the proposed policy. Robert Bogan expressed reservations: "It's really broad. If you wanted to break it down, you could specify no, you know, whatever kind of graphic."

In contrast, James supported the prohibition, arguing it would simplify interpretation, "They should not have graphics on their T-shirt because it could be taken in different ways," she said. 

Certain restrictions remain unchanged in both policies, such as no hoods, sheer materials, or hats allowed in school. The Board of Education plans to discuss and potentially vote on the updated dress code policy during their upcoming meeting on Monday, July 15. 