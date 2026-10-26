MILFORD, Del. - Milford School District officials are working to find classroom space for more than 600 students after a fire heavily damaged Lulu M. Ross Elementary School early Sunday morning.
Superintendent Travis Moorman said the fire damaged several areas of the building, including the main lobby, administrative offices, library and classrooms in multiple hallways. Water and smoke also damaged areas farther from the flames.
"It really is a heartbreaking thing to see and to try to recover from," Moorman said.
Carlisle Fire Company Chief Brennon Fountain said the department initially responded to a possible automatic fire alarm at the school. When the first responding officer arrived, the situation quickly escalated.
"Our first responding officer, an incident commander upon arrival, observed that there was heavy smoke and fire from the roof area, which he quickly upgraded the fire to a working incident," Fountain said.
About 15 fire departments responded to assist. No injuries were reported, and no students or employees were inside the school when the fire began.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
The district announced that Lulu Ross students will have no in-person or remote instruction from October 26 through October 30 as officials develop short- and long-term plans for the school community.
Moorman said the district is exploring options to accommodate displaced students within its other school buildings, with the goal of keeping students together with their teachers and school staff.
"We are pretty fortunate in the sense that we do have some space in several of our schools," Moorman said.
The district is also working with state agencies to identify mental health resources for students and staff. Officials are exploring ways to coordinate meal distribution for families affected by the closure, including students who rely on school for daily meals.
Moorman said the district plans to provide daily updates to families as decisions are made.
The fire also affected neighboring Mispillion Elementary School, which shares infrastructure and utilities with Lulu Ross on the same campus. Damage to the surrounding infrastructure disrupted Mispillion’s fiber-optic connectivity, leaving the school without internet or working phone systems.
The district closed Mispillion to students and staff on Monday, October 26, while repair crews worked to restore service. Other Milford School District schools were scheduled to operate on their regular schedules.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said the city is prepared to work with school and state officials to help with the recovery and rebuilding process.
"A school is the people. It is the community," Culotta said. "We will build buildings again. You know, thank God nobody was injured here."
The Delaware Department of Education said it is working directly with the district to support alternative classroom space, transportation, technology, instructional materials and services for students and families. The department is also coordinating with other state agencies to address potential facilities, procurement and funding needs.
In a statement, Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten shared her support for the Lulu Ross community:
"As an educator, I know that what children need most right now is to feel safe, supported, and connected to the teachers and school community they know and trust. And our educators and staff need that same care and support as they navigate this disruption alongside their students."
The district has also received offers of assistance from neighboring school districts, local organizations, businesses and churches.
Despite the outpouring of support, district officials say decisions about the long-term future of Lulu Ross will depend in part on the damage assessment and the information available as recovery efforts continue.
"I'm really looking forward to the day that we can reopen Lulu Ross, whatever that may look like," Moorman said.
For now, the priority is finding a way to resume learning for displaced students while supporting families and staff through the disruption.