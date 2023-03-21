MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department concluded an 8 month drug investigation last week resulting in the arrest of a woman and the seizure of cocaine. Devere P. Taylor, 36, of Milford was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Silver Lake Estates. According to police, crack and powder cocaine were found along with drug paraphernalia.
Taylor has been charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Drug Property, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on $26,250 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at the end of the month.