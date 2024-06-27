MILFORD, DE - Milford native Nova Gaffney has been named Miss Delaware 2024.
Gaffney, 24, was previously named Miss Southern Delaware and succeeds Emily Beale, of Ocean View. According to the Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization, Gaffney is a professional ballet dancer and choreographer at the Savannah Ballet and TADA Delaware.
Gaffney is pursuing a degree in Exercise Science and advocates for domestic violence awareness.
11 women from across Delaware vied for the crown in the Miss Delaware competition on June 22nd. Kaylyn Pride, of Wilmington, was named first runner-up.