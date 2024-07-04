MILFORD, Del.- Property owners who have paid to fix their sidewalks could soon be reimbursed, as the city council considers taking over sidewalk maintenance.
For decades, Milford's policy has held property owners responsible for the upkeep of sidewalks outside their homes. Many residents have spent hundreds, even thousands, of dollars on repairs. Milford Mayor Todd Culotta tells WBOC the city is now contemplating a policy change.
This follows debate about adding sidewalks to Milford's New Street, which currently lacks them. At the time, some homeowners opposed the addition, citing concerns over increased responsibilities.
Culotta proposed amending the sidewalk code to allow the council to install sidewalks without placing the burden on homeowners. He also suggested paying residents back for their previous repair costs.
Community members have shown support for the change. Charles Lipsmeyer expressed approval, stating, "The government so seldom gives people money for what seems to be appropriate in the first place. Why not?"
David Pickrell highlighted the high cost of sidewalk repairs and the potential benefits of city management. "They're costly. We've got some friends that live down the street who had to repair their sidewalks, and they're on a corner lot and have substantial sidewalk footage, so they are in the teens of thousands to do this," he said.
Pickrell is hopeful that a policy change would result in quicker and easier sidewalk repairs, improving safety for the community. "It's safety. There are more and more people. We've got over 12,000 people living downtown now. I mean, look at the real estate. They are revamping the school, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of foot traffic, so we need safe sidewalks," he added.
The proposed change is still in its early stages and would require approval from the entire city council.