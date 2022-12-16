DELAWARE- Millions of Marylanders are expected to travel this Christmas over the end-of-year holiday travel period.
The number of overall travelers, about 2.02 million is essentially flat compared to last year, with just a one percent increase. AAA defines the year-end travel period from December 23 to January 2.
“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”
Consistent with most travel holidays, more than 90% of travelers – or more than two million Maryland travelers, will be driving to their holiday destinations. Like overall travel volume in the state, the number of road travelers is also flat compared to last year. “The good news is that drivers will definitely be seeing the cheapest gas prices of the year, with national and Maryland prices trending about 10 cents less than year ago prices,” says Ali. In fact, gas prices nationally and locally have not been this low since October 2021. The national average on Thursday was $3.19, compared to $3.31 a year ago. Maryland’s state-wide average was $3.22 compared to $3.32 the same time last year.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with lower oil costs, has been driving gas prices lower,” Ali adds. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices below $3 a gallon by early next year.”
INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, expects the most congested days on the road to be the Friday before Christmas, December 23, as well as December 27 and 28. Monday, January 2, is also expected to be a busy day on the roads, as travelers mix with commuters. In major metros, especially in Los Angeles and New York City, drivers could experience double the typical delays. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25% longer.
“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, December 27 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”
Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. Nearly 121,700 Maryland residents will take to the skies over the holiday period, representing more than a 10% jump compared to last year, but still down nearly nine percent from the residents who flew over the holiday period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The TSA reports screening more than 2.5 million people at U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” adds Ali. “That’s the highest number of travelers Thanksgivingrs have seen since the start of the pandemic and a sure sign that air travel is getting back closer to normal.”
Like Thanksgiving, airport parking will be challenging. “Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Ali suggests. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”
Bus, Train, Other Modes of Transportation See Largest Increase – Up Nearly 27%
Consistent with national travel trends, and the Thanksgiving holiday, other modes of transportation will see the biggest jump. AAA is projecting that nearly 92,000 Marylanders will travel by bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 27% over last year, and just shy of 2019 travel volume.
“Travel by other modes has been the slowest area to recover post-pandemic, but with travel restrictions lifted and more people feeling comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s not surprising that interest in cruises, buses or trains has returned in a significant way,” Ali adds.
Nationally, AAA forecasts:
Nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between December 23 and January 2. That’s an increase of approximately three percent, or 3.6 million people over last year, but still down by about five percent when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations.
This holiday season will see an additional 2 million people traveling by auto, a two percent increase compared to 2021.
Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.
Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way.
AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.
Busy Holiday Anticipated For AAA - Make Sure Your Battery Is Charged Up Before Hitting The Roads
AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates that the auto club will rescue over 15,000 stranded motorists in Maryland over the holiday period. “We typically see a high volume of calls for dead batteries, particularly as temperatures drop,” says Edward “Ned” Hickey, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Baltimore Fleet Manager. In fact, for most of the year, AAA has seen an increase in the number of car batteries needing to be replaced, so the same is expected this winter when cold weather takes a greater toll. With that in mind, AAA urges drivers, especially those whose batteries may be a few years old, to get them checked now rather than risk becoming stranded roadside in adverse conditions.
“We have been fortunate with a stretch of mostly mild weather, including over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but the coldest months of winter are ahead,” Hickey says. “We’re getting ready and we encourage drivers to be prepared, as well.”
Last year over the end-of-year holiday period, AAA Mid-Atlantic responded to over 4,500 dead battery calls throughout Maryland.