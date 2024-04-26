MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation into a crash Tuesday night that left one Millsboro teen dead.
According to State Troopers, a BMW was driving west on Friendship Road on April 23 just after 11:45 p.m. Police say the driver lost control of the car for reasons still under investigation and drove off the road and into a tree.
The 19-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. On Wednesday, April 24th, the teen succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification to his family.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and ask anyone with information to call them at 302-703-3267.