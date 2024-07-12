Millsboro Daycare Worker Arrested for Child Abuse

MILLSBORO, DE - Troopers arrested a woman on a felony child abuse charge after an incident at Bright Beginnings Daycare.
Delaware State Police arrested 47-year-old Veronica Ayres of Millsboro. On June 3, police say they were notified by Division of Family Services of physical abuse of a child by a staff member at Bright Beginnings Daycare, located at 29735 John J. Williams Highway.
Detectives say on May 31, Ayres struck a 2-year-old child in the face and was subsequently fired that same day.
State Police say on July 9, Ayres turned herself into Troop 4, where she was charged with third degree felony child abuse and released on her own recognizance.