SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Millsboro man was arrested for multiple felony offenses following a pursuit in a stolen car near Milton on Monday.
Delaware State Police report that on September 30th, at approximately 6:45pm, members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force were on patrol on Lewes-Georgetown Highway near Park Avenue in Georgetown, when they saw a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was reported stolen during a robbery on September 29th.
Troopers pulled the vehicle over on Shinglepoint Road and attempted to make contact with the driver, but the car sped away. DSP say during a pursuit of the vehicle, the Camaro drove "recklessly and at high rate of speed on several area streets and roads."
Milton Police Department and DSP troopers lost sight of the car but soon found it unoccupied on North Park Avenue in Milton following the deployment of stop sticks. During a search of the area, with help from a K9 from the Milford Police Department, police found the driver.
The driver, identified by DSP as 36-year-old Terence Savage of Millsboro, was taken into custody. During the search for Savage, police say they located a backpack in the area he was found. The backpack contained a "loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number". Additionally, during a search of Savage, troopers discovered approximately 3.94 grams of cocaine.
Terrance Savage was charged with the following, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $43,100 cash bond.
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
Disregard a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Several Traffic Violations