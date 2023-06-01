Ryan Conner, 32, Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del.- A Millsboro man has been arrested for reported continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Millsboro Police say that 32-year-old Ryan Conner was arrested Thursday following an investigation into his alleged sexual assaults that go back to 2020.

Conner was charged with:

  • Two counts of Sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust or authority in the first degree (Class A Felony)
  • Two counts of Sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust or authority in the 2nd degree. ( Class B felony)
  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child. (Class B Felony)
  • Sexual solicitation of a child ( Class C Felony)

Conner was arraigned out of JP Two and is being held at SCI in lieu of a $164,000 cash bail.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Lt. Moyer at 302-934-8174 or email David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us