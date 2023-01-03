MILLSBORO, Del. - Police say they arrested a man for sexually soliciting a child through text.
According to the Millsboro Police Department, on Jan. 3 police arrested 35-year-old Joseph Inglese of Millsboro for sexual solicitation of a child. Investigators say they received an anonymous tip regarding a Craigslist Ad posted by Inglese.
Police say Inglese engaged in a text message conversation with a subject he believed to be under the age of 18. Police say Inglese solicited sexual acts from the victim and sent pornographic photos to the victim.
Joseph Inglese was arraigned out of Justice of the peace court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $10,000 secured bail.
Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Lt. David Moyer at 302-934-8174 or by email at David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us