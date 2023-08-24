MILLSBORO, Del.- A Millsboro man has been arrested for reportedly robbing a convenience store over the weekend.
Delaware State Police say a man robbed the Wawa on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A cashier reportedly told troopers that the suspect, identified as Andrew Maccord, 34, went into the store wearing a sweatshirt, mask, and gloves to buy a cigar.
When the cashier opened the register, Maccord allegedly tried to steal the entire cash drawer, prying it from the cashier’s hands. Officers say he stole an unknown amount of money before leaving.
The cashier was not injured.
Detectives identified Maccord as the suspect through surveillance video.
On Tuesday, Maccord was found at his apartment and taken into custody without incident.
He has been charged with:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Maccord was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.