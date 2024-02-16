Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Localized accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&