OAK ORCHARD, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on various charges after he allegedly appeared to be asleep behind the wheel at an Oak Orchard Royal Farms this week.
According to police, on February 14th at about 10:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Toyota Tacoma parked at a Royal Farms gas pump. The driver of the Tacoma, police say, appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat while the truck was running, so the trooper checked on him. The officer alleges there was drug paraphernalia in plain view.
After the man, identified as Michael Marciano Jr., 34, of Millsboro, exited the truck, police say the officer discovered a 9mm Glock handgun in his waistband. Marciano showed signs of impairment according to police, and was taken into custody for DUI following field sobriety testing.
A search of Marciano and his truck allegedly led police to finding the following:
-Loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver
-Loaded 9mm Glock handgun
-Loaded 9mm Glock magazine
-Fictitious Military and DEA identification cards
-Fictitious DEA badge and patches
-1 wax heroin bag
-Drug paraphernalia
Marciano was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,400 secured bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm within 10 Years of a Felony Conviction (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
-False Impression of Being a Police Officer (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
-DUI
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts