MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on numerous charges including home improvement fraud and theft.
According to police, a home improvement fraud investigation into Frank Stiles, 51, began in February 2023. Police say Stiles operated under various business names such as Stiles Group LLC, Heron Creek Landscaping and Pools, Premier Pools and Spas, and Regal Water LLC. Through their investigation, police say they learned Stiles contracted with sixteen victims to install in-ground pools and perform other outdoor projects, receiving over $1,500,000. Stiles never began or never completed these projects, according to investigators.
Police say Stiles turned himself into police on October 7th after an arrest warrant was issued. He was released on a $187,5000 unsecured bond and charged with the following:
-Theft Where Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony) – 7 counts
-Theft Where Property Value is $50,000 – $100,000 (Felony) – 4 counts
-Theft $1,500 or More where the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)
-Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
-Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or More (Felony) – 7 counts
-Home Improvement Fraud, $50,000 – $100,000 (Felony) – 6 counts
-Home Improvement Fraud where the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)
-Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Issuing a Bad Check Equal or Over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts
Delaware State Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by Stiles to contact them at 302-856-5850.