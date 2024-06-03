LONG NECK, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old Millsboro man for the alleged murder of his stepfather Sunday night.
Police say they were called to Redwing Lane in the Rehoboth Shores in Long Neck community on June 2nd just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, investigators found 61-year-old Dennis Harmon suffering from stab wounds in a front yard. Harmon died at the scene.
Police say their investigation revealed Harmon had been in a fight with his stepson, Christopher Moran, and Moran had stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Police say they found Moran walking in the Rehoboth Shores community and arrested him without incident.
Moran was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,180,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Murder First Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Investigators ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-741-2703.