SEAFORD, Del.- A Millsboro man has been sentenced for the brutal assault of his estranged wife.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Jeremy Powell, 45, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 4.5 years of probation. He was convicted of Assault First Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Stalking, Felony Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protection Order, and Felony Non-Compliance with Conditions of Recognizance Bond.
Prosecutors say Powell attacked his wife in Aug. 2024, stabbing her more than 35 times at a home in Seaford. The woman survived after being airlifted to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
“Our DOJ trial team and law enforcement partners deserve immense praise for making Delaware safer with this sentence,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “My thoughts at this time are with the victim, whose bravery and composure in the face of unspeakable violence is truly remarkable.”