MILLSBORO, Del.-A Millsboro Police Officer has been administratively suspended from the Department pending an investigation into suspected tampering of a controlled substance from evidence.
The Department says on February 19, 2023 around 11:20 am, an on-duty Millsboro Officer was found unresponsive in a fully marked patrol car. The Officer was transported to a nearby medical facility to be treated for possible exposure to fentanyl.
According to the Police Department, the Officer who was found unresponsive is assigned as an evidence custodian for the department. The Department believes the Officer may have improperly accessed drug evidence which may have resulted in them becoming unresponsive. The Millsboro Police Department immediately reported this to the Department of Justice, and the Delaware State Police have agreed to conduct a criminal investigation. Millsboro Police say the Department will also conduct an internal investigation.
The Millsboro Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay. Their name is currently being withheld.