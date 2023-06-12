MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly chased a child in a yard today.
Police say the incident occurred on Delaware Ave near Lingo Marine this morning. According to police, a black 4 door sedan was driving on Delaware Ave when a man wearing black shorts and no shirt jumped from the front passenger seat and chased the child in a nearby yard. Luckily, the juvenile was able to escape to safety before the suspect reached him.
The whereabouts of the suspect are currently unknown. Police say he is reported to have a 6 letter tattoo on his stomach with an unknown picture below the words.
The vehicle included with this article is said to be the car the suspect jumped from, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Millsboro Police Department immediately at 302-934-8174. Information can also be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.