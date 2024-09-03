MILLSBORO, DE- Millsboro Police are asking for help finding a suspect who they say appeared to pose as a delivery driver and steal a package.
Officers say the suspect arrived at the Old Landing Apartments in a blue sedan on Tuesday, August 27th. They say the suspect waited until a FedEx truck leaves and then took a package from the front door.
You can watch the security video of the incident here.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to call the Millsboro Police Department at 302-934-8174. Or email Det. Millner at Dallas.Millner@cj.state.de.us