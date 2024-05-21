MILLSBORO, DE - Troopers arrested a woman on drug dealing charges after a suspicious person investigation.
Delaware State Police arrested 43-year-old Melissa Horton, of Millsboro, following an incident on May 18. State Police say around 3:47 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Devonshire Road for a report of a suspicious person wearing dark-colored clothing and a backpack looking into windows and possibly stealing mail.
A trooper reportedly saw a woman walking on Victoria’s Landing Road whose clothing matched the description and conducted a stop. Troopers say the woman provided the trooper with multiple false identities. She was taken into custody without incident, and identified as Melissa Horton.
Troopers say a search of Horton's backpack led to the discovery of two clear plastic baggies containing approximately 5.01 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,090 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Horton was taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace 7, and released on a $5,500 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation