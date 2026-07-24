MILLSBORO, Del. - A Millsboro woman is facing more than 30 animal cruelty charges after authorities say 26 live animals and seven dead cats were discovered at her home recently.
According to Delaware Animal Services, officers responded to a home on Gravel Hill Road on July 15 to conduct a welfare check. Authorities say the officers then encountered conditions that raised immediate concerns about the animals’ health and safety and later obtained a search warrant.
During the search, officers allegedly found numerous animals living in what Delaware Animal Services described as “horrendous conditions.” Nineteen cats and seven dogs were removed and taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for evaluation and care.
Officers also allegedly discovered seven deceased cats inside cages and traps. Authorities say the animals appeared to have been dead for an extended period based on their state of decomposition.
The home was allegedly cluttered and unsanitary, with accumulated animal feces, trash, and other items.
According to authorities, 36-year-old Jessica Donovan operates an animal rescue called Paws and Whiskers Rescue, which is believed to be the source of some of the animals. Officials say others may have been acquired through her involvement in trap-neuter-return programs.
Donovan has been charged with seven felony counts and 26 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, along with two dog housing violations.
“This is a deeply concerning case involving an individual entrusted with the care of animals,” Delaware Animal Services Chief Mark Tobin said. “Sadly, numerous animals died or experienced significant suffering under her care.”
Donovan was arraigned on July 21 at Delaware State Police Troop 4 in Georgetown and released on her own recognizance. She is prohibited from owning or possessing animals or participating in trap-neuter-return and similar programs while the case remains pending.