MILLVILLE, Del. - The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the first Annual Bob Powell Memorial Car Show to honor a former lifelong member. The event is planned for Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Station 2.
Robert Powell passed in January of 2022. According to the fire company, Powell served on numerous committees within the company and held the offices of Fire Lieutenant, Director, Assistant Treasurer, Assistant Recording Secretary and Public Information Officer. He received the Firefighter of the Year Award in 2008, Member of the Year Award in 2007, and received the Fire Chief’s Award in 2011.
The Fire Company says Powell was also an avid antique car enthusiast. As a 30-year member of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International, he helped establish the Delmarva Chapter.
The Car Show in his honor is set to feature a variety of antique cars, a 50/50, Raffle, door prizes, and other activities.
More information on the event and Powell can be found at https://millville84.com/.