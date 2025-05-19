MILTON, DE -- Monday, May 19th marked the first day that a portion of Cave Neck Road was closed for bridge repairs and construction work. The closure, which runs from Diamond Farm Road to Hudson Road, is reportedly expected to last through late August, if weather permits.
DelDOT officials said the bridge under repair was originally built in 1913. Crews are expected to install steel sheet pile wing walls with concrete copings on both sides of the south face of the structure. According to officials, a moment slab and new guardrail will also be installed along the south face of the structure to replace the existing headwall and remediate an 'ongoing safety issue'.
In the meantime, drivers will be detoured onto the nearby Walker Road, according to officials.
According to officials, motorists wanting to travel west on Cave Neck Road are advised to turn left onto Hudson Road, turn right onto Walker Road, and turn right onto Diamond Farm Road, returning to Cave Neck Road.
Those looking to travel east on Cave Neck Road will turn right onto Diamond Farm Road, left onto Walker Road, and left onto Hudson Road, returning to Cave Neck Road, according to officials.
WBOC spoke with neighbors and drivers in the area about the extended closure on Monday. Danielle Tire said she expects the closure to cause some backups in the area.
"It's going to be hard," Tire said. "It's definitely going to affect going places. You're going to have the leave a few minutes earlier than you normally would to get anywhere. We have a lot of construction going on right now. Almost every road you turn on has a road work sign."
Tire said she thinks another time frame might have made more sense.
"I think they should have waited until the fall," Tire said. "With all the people that are gonna be coming down to vacation, it's gonna be madness."
However, Tire said she thinks it will ultimately be a worthy inconvenience. Ervin Goff, who also lives near the closure, agreed.
"I'm happy they're getting it done," Goff said. "We need the improvements on the roads everywhere around here, and it's gotta be done sometime."
Those interested in more information are encouraged to visit DelDOT's website, according to officials.