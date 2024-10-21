SUSSEX & KENT COUNTIES- A Milton man faces several charges for home improvement fraud.
Delaware State Police say 46-year-old Christopher Russell of "Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions," signed contracts with five victims in Sussex and Kent Counties.
Investigators say Russell received more than $118,000 in payments for projects he never began or completed.
On October 18th, Russell turned himself in at Troop 7. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $23,000 unsecured bond.
He is charged with:
- Home Improvement Fraud Value is $50,000-$100,000 (Felony)
- Home Improvement Fraud $1,500 or More (Felony)
- Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More (Felony)
- Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More, Victim is over 62 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Theft over $1,500, Victim is over 62 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)
Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Russell in a similar manner to please contact Troop 3 Financial Crimes Unit for Kent County by calling (302)-697-4454 or Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit for Sussex County by calling (302)-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.