MILTON, DE - The Milton Police Department arrested a Sussex County man after a structure fire at Park Royal Apartments on Friday night.
According to the Milton Fire Department, on June 13th, at approximately 8:15pm, officers responded to a structure fire at Park Royal Apartments to assist the Milton Fire Department.
An investigation by police determined that 35-year-old Robbie Robinson "intentionally set the fire in the apartment after a domestic dispute, attempting to set the building ablaze."
Police say there were two children in the apartment at the time of the incident, but they were able to escape unharmed.
Robinson was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- 3 counts of Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
- 1 count of Arson (Second Degree)
He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,000 secured bond.