MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run car collision that occurred in the Walgreens' parking lot on Broadkill Rd. Tuesday.
Milton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in this incident. They have not released a description of the suspect, but they have provided the photo below.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it is asked to contact Corporal Clayton at the Milton Police Department by calling 302-684-8547 ext. 105.