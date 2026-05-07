MILTON, Del. - A local animal rescue organization is asking for emergency foster homes and donations after dozens of dogs were removed from what the group describes as a severe hoarding situation.
According to Grass Roots Rescue, based in Milton, 37 dogs were removed from a property in West Virginia on May 5. The organization says that brings the total number of dogs removed from the home since last fall to 69. Rescuers say they have committed to taking in multiple dogs from the case, including several puppies and mother dogs. Another rescue organization has reportedly agreed to take about half of the animals recently removed from the property
In a social media post on Wednesday, the organization said many of the dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and are now being treated for medical issues, including skin conditions, flea infestations, and lack of veterinary care. An estimated 15 to 20 dogs are still at the property awaiting placement and care, according to Grass Roots Rescue.
The group says additional foster homes are urgently needed before more dogs can be transferred from the animal control holding area.
According to the rescue, foster volunteers must live in Delaware or the Salisbury or Berlin areas and be willing to quarantine foster animals from other pets for about two weeks. The organization says it will provide supplies, veterinary care, and support for foster families.
The rescue is also seeking donations to help cover medical treatment and supplies for the dogs.
People interested in fostering can apply through the rescue’s online foster application. Donation information is available through the organization’s social media pages.